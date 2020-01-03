Australia: At least 28 missing as Victoria fires continue raging

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

At least 28 people went missing, according to media reports, as devastating fires continued raging in Australia’s southeastern state of Victoria, as footage from Friday shows.

The footage shows flames raging near Buchan and Mallacoota, with a plane dropping fire retardant in a bid to stop it from spreading.

At least 19 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

Video ID: 20200103-003

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200103-003

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly