Australia burns as government resists calls for climate action

Emergency crews battling bushfires in Australia are working to contain blazes approaching communities as a heatwave eases.

About 1,000 houses – most of them in the state of New South Wales – have been destroyed, and conditions are expected to worsen after Christmas.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Balmoral in Sydney’s south, where some people have returned to see what’s left of their homes.

