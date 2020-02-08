Australia bushfires: Heavy rains bring relief, pollution warnings

Flood warnings have replaced bushfire alerts in southeast Australia.

The rains in New South Wales are among the heaviest in almost 20 years.

But the combination of fire and rain has sparked new problems.

Al Jazeera’s Alexi O’Brien reports.

