Australia bushfires: Morrison apology too little too late? | DW News

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison has been forced to apologize for taking a vacation at the height of the devastating bushfire crisis. Morrison had been pilloried in the press for his holiday in Hawaii. Emergency crews are struggling to contain hundreds of blazes around Sydney. A combination of record temperatures, drought, and powerful winds is fueling the inferno. At least nine people have been killed since the fires began. But there’s hope at last of a break in the weather. Morrison adamantly denies any contribution of climate change to the heat or the fires and rejects the science behind global warming. He is a strong supporter Australia’s coal industry.

Subscribe: https://www.youtube.com/user/deutschewelleenglish?sub_confirmation=1

For more news go to: http://www.dw.com/en/

Follow DW on social media:

►Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/deutschewellenews/

►Twitter: https://twitter.com/dwnews

►Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/dw_stories/

Für Videos in deutscher Sprache besuchen Sie: https://www.youtube.com/channel/deutschewelle

#Australia #AustraliaBushfires #ScottMorrison