Australia bushfires plane crash: Three crew members killed

A water-bombing aircraft has crashed while fighting bushfires in Australia, killing its three crew members.

Air traffic controllers lost contact with the large air tanker while it was passing through a region in the eastern state of New South Wales.

The aircraft had been contracted from an American company.

Al Jazeera’s Andrew Thomas reports from Sydney.

