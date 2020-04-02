-
Australia: Century-old tuberculosis vaccine considered in fight against coronavirus
A century-old tuberculosis vaccine will be tried on 4,000 healthcare workers to see if it can reduce the “severity” and “duration” of the coronavirus disease, said professor Nigel Curtis, a researcher at Melbourne’s Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, on Thursday.
Professor Curtis explained that the health workers will be “randomly allocated to either receive the BCG vaccination or to not receive the vaccination” and their symptoms will be monitored over the course of several months.
“What we are hoping is the BCG vaccine to reduce the severity of disease and the duration of the disease and we can get our healthcare workers back on to the frontline much sooner,” said Curtis.
The researcher added that the clinical trial has been set up in “just a little over three weeks and that 500 participants are already involved.
A similar trial is being held by researchers in the Netherlands and, according to Curtis, will ‘possibly’ take place in Germany, Denmark, the UK and the US as well.
