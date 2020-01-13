-
Australia coal mine: Siemens sticks with deal despite protests
German company Siemens has announced it will not be backing out of a deal to provide infrastructure for a coal mine in Australia.
That is despite growing pressure from environmental groups who link carbon emissions to the bushfires devastating large parts of the country.
There have been protests at home and abroad since it signed the deal in December.
But Siemens’s boss says there is “no legally and economically responsible way” out of the agreement to supply rail infrastructure for the Adani mine.
David Ritter, CEO of Greenpeace Australia-Pacific, joins us on Skype from Sydney.
