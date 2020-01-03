-
Australia: Containment lines strengthened amid bushfires raging in Greystanes
Firefighters strengthened fire containment lines in Greystanes, amid deadly bushfires raging in Australia, as footage from Friday shows.
The fire could be seen burning behind the makeshift line, which is expected to hold the flames ahead of reported worsening weather conditions.
At least 10 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.
Mandatory Credit: Horsley Park Rural Fire Brigade
Video ID: 20200103 001
