-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australia: Dramatic footage shows firefighters driving through hellish landscape
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory credit: Terry Garner
New South Wales firefighters filmed their drive through burning forests on Friday, as the bushfires hit emergency levels in the south of state, near the border with Victoria.
The phone footage shows firefighters detachment driving along Tooma Rd, between the towns of Tooma and Tumbarumba. The vehicle drives through the blazing forest, colouring the sky orange.
At least 145 fires continue burning in New South Wales and Victoria States, according to reports. At least 27 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since a record-breaking heatwave triggered the fires in Australia in September.
Video ID: 20200114-066
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200114-066
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly