Australia: Dramatic footage shows firefighters driving through hellish landscape

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Terry Garner

New South Wales firefighters filmed their drive through burning forests on Friday, as the bushfires hit emergency levels in the south of state, near the border with Victoria.

The phone footage shows firefighters detachment driving along Tooma Rd, between the towns of Tooma and Tumbarumba. The vehicle drives through the blazing forest, colouring the sky orange.

At least 145 fires continue burning in New South Wales and Victoria States, according to reports. At least 27 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since a record-breaking heatwave triggered the fires in Australia in September.

Video ID: 20200114-066

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200114-066

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly