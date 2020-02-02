Australia: Ecstatic fans celebrate Djokovic’s Australian Open victory over Thiem

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Fans of tennis start Novak Djokovic were jubilant at a public viewing of his match against Dominic Thiem in Melbourne on Sunday, as the Serb defeated the Austrian in the Australian Open.

Footage shows fans cheering and celebrating, many of them sporting Serbian national colours and waving the Serbian flag.

“We were a bit scared at the beginning, you know, credit to Thiem he’s an amazing player, but Djokovic stood his ground and he came through for the serves so yes, go Novak,” said Rachel, one of those in attendance.

Djokovic secured his 17th Grand Slam victory, placing him in third place overall in the men’s singles all-time tally, with Roger Federer in first with 20, and Rafael Nadal in second at 19.

