Australia: Famous Bondi Pavilion becomes COVID-19 testing facility as cases rise

The government of New South Wales has opened a free pop-up testing centre in the famous Bondi Pavilion building at Bondi Beach in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Bondi Beach and the surrounding area has reportedly become a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with many locals attributing this to the large number of tourists that frequent the area.

Cases have soared in Waverley, a sparsely populated suburb of Sydney, and politicians have complained that residents and tourists have failed to follow social distancing rules, continuing instead to sunbathe on and near the popular beach.

“To the international backpackers who have been carrying slabs of beer on their shoulders and having house parties: the party is over,” said Walter Secord, the New South Wales shadow treasurer.

New South Wales accounts for almost half of Australia’s confirmed coronavirus cases with over 2,000 of the nearly 5,000 cases in the country, but is second in the number of tests administered, behind South Australia which only has 367 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.

