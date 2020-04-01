-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australia: Famous Bondi Pavilion becomes COVID-19 testing facility as cases rise
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
The government of New South Wales has opened a free pop-up testing centre in the famous Bondi Pavilion building at Bondi Beach in an effort to combat the spread of COVID-19.
Bondi Beach and the surrounding area has reportedly become a hotspot for coronavirus cases, with many locals attributing this to the large number of tourists that frequent the area.
Cases have soared in Waverley, a sparsely populated suburb of Sydney, and politicians have complained that residents and tourists have failed to follow social distancing rules, continuing instead to sunbathe on and near the popular beach.
“To the international backpackers who have been carrying slabs of beer on their shoulders and having house parties: the party is over,” said Walter Secord, the New South Wales shadow treasurer.
New South Wales accounts for almost half of Australia’s confirmed coronavirus cases with over 2,000 of the nearly 5,000 cases in the country, but is second in the number of tests administered, behind South Australia which only has 367 confirmed cases as of Wednesday.
Video ID: 20200401-021
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200401-021
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly