Australia fire kills firefighter, 100,000 residents urged to flee
Meteorological officials in Australia have issued thunderstorm alerts, warning that lightning from these storms could spark new fires and help spread them further towards Melbourne.
That would only worsen the situation in southeastern Australia which is reporting record-high temperatures and strong winds. Authorities have described conditions there as “catastrophic”.
The fire threat is high in the states of New South Wales, South Australia and Victoria.
Tens of thousands of people have been advised to seek shelter.
Al Jazeera’s Katia Lopez-Hodayan reports.
