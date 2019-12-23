Australia: Firefighter gives water to thirsty Koala as bushfires rage on

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: Oakbank Balhannah CFS

As deadly fires continued raging across Australia, a firefighter was seen aiding a thirsty Koala in South Australia on Monday.

Footage shows a member of the Oakbank Balhannah fire brigade giving the thirsty marsupial a couple of water bottles during their rescue operations in Cudlee Creek, just northeast of Adelaide city in South West Australia on Monday.

A warning was also issued to the residents to seek shelter as fires were spreading rapidly. At least 9 people were reportedly killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in the fires in the state in the past months.

Mandatory credit: Oakbank Balhannah CFS

Video ID: 20191223-017

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191223-017

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly