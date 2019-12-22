-
Australia: Firefighters battle deadly wildfires near Blue Mountains
Mandatory credit: NSW Rural Fire Service
As deadly fires continued raging in Australia, firefighters were seen trying to battle them near Blue Mountains, as footage released on Saturday shows.
A warning was also issued to the residents to seek shelter as fires were spreading rapidly.
New South Wales state is in day three of a seven-day state of emergency.
At least 12 people were killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in the fires in the state in the past months.
Mandatory credit: NSW Rural Fire Service
