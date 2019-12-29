-
Australia: Firefighters continue battle against bushfires
Firefighters continue their battle against the bushfires raging across Australia. Footage released on Sunday shows an aircraft dropping water over Blue Mountains National Park in an effort to contain the fires in New South Wales.
A total fire ban has been issued in ten areas situated in New South Wales for Monday, due to expected high temperatures and strong winds.
At least 8 people were reportedly killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in fires affecting the state in the past months.
Video ID: 20191229-013
