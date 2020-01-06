-
Australia: Firefighters tackle flames near Victoria’s Whitfield
Mandatory credit: Forest Fire Management Victoria
Firefighters were seen extinguishing flames near Whitfield, in Australia’s Victoria state on Sunday.
According to reports, the fire threatened the nearby residential areas and had destroyed 15 hectares (37 acres) of land.
At least 24 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.
Mandatory credit: Forest Fire Management Victoria
Video ID: 20200106-005
