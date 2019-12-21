-
Australia: Firefighters tackling blazes as “catastrophic” fire warnings issued
Mandatory credit: NSW Rural Fire Service
Bushfires were burning at a ‘catastrophic’ level in Bilpin, New South Wales, Australia, according to officials, as the state is in day three of a seven-day state of emergency on Saturday.
Footage shows teams of firefighters working at the scene of a blaze, as temperatures in the area rose above 40 degrees Celsius and strong winds were fuelling hundreds of fires.
12 people were killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in the fires in the state in the past months.
Mandatory credit: NSW Rural Fire Service
Video ID: 20191221-022
