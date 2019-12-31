Australia fires: 4,000 trapped on town’s waterfront as two feared dead

Samuel McPaul, 28, who was an expectant father, was the third volunteer firefighter in New South Wales to have died in the past two weeks.…

READ MORE : https://www.euronews.com/2019/12/31/firefighter-killed-and-three-injured-as-australia-bushfires-rage

Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1

Watch our LIVE here: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews/live