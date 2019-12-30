-
Australia fires cast pall over Sydney Harbor New Year’s fireworks | DW News
In Australia, a new heatwave is creating more bushfire, increasing the toll the blazes are taking across the county, particularly in the states of New South Wales and Victoria. Several people have been killed, and more than a thousand homes destroyed across the country. The high-level fire alert has led to the cancelation of hundreds of fireworks displays for the New Year, but Australians are proud of the images over Sydney Harbor in Port Jackson Bay, which are broadcast around the world as the first to usher in the New Year. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has argued in favor of the display, and the City of Sydney has confirmed that it would go ahead with the event. But a final decision has yet to be reached, and some 250,000 people have signed a petition against the Sydney fireworks.
