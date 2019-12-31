-
Australia fires leave residents stranded on beaches | DW News
Fears are growing for residents and tourists trapped by raging fires in several Australian coastal towns. People have sought shelter on the waterfront, and are preparing for possible evacuation by sea. It’s an unprecedented situation across the country. The areas worst affected are Australia’s two most populous states in the southeast – New South Wales and Victoria. And the town of Mallacoota is where four thousand people have fled the fire to the beach. The blazes have claimed two more victims – a father and son trying to protect their home. And several other people are still missing. Despite the extreme situation, New Year’s fireworks over Sydney Harbor were not canceled.
