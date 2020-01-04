Australia fires: Morrison calls up 3000 reservists as heat rises | DW News

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has enlisted the military to battle out-of-control fires in three states. Three thousand army reservists have been called up, as emergency services brace for what’s expected to be one of the hottest days since devastating bushfires broke out. More than 200 blazes are burning across the heavily populated states of Victoria and New South Wales. The navy had already been called in to evacuate people stranded on beaches.

