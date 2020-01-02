-
Australia fires: Navy ships to evacuate thousands trapped on beaches | DW News
Australia has deployed navy ships from the country’s military to its southeastern coast to help with evacuating residents from fire zones in New South Wales and Victoria. Some roads in the area have been cut off, making it only possible to leave via sea routes. The state of New South Wales has declared a seven-day state of emergency starting on Friday. So far 18 people have died and almost 1300 homes have been destroyed in Australia’s current bushfires.
