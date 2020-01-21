Australia: Formidable dust storm descends on Narromine

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A giant, thick wave of dust was seen descending on the Australian town of Narromine in New South Wales state, as the result of severe bushfires raging in the country for months.

Footage filmed on Sunday shows children watching the dust wave of an enormous scale advancing.

The current dust storms in New South Wales were caused by winds resulting from thunderstorms which followed subsiding bushfires.

At least 27 people and around a billion animals have reportedly died since a record-breaking heatwave first triggered Australian bushfires in September last year.

