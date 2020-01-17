Australia goes from brutal bushfires to flash floods | DW News

After weeks of devastating bushfires, Australia finds itself having to cope with flash floods. Heavy downpours in New South Wales have suppressed the bushfires, at least for the time being. But with more rain forecast for the coming days, Australians are finding themselves moving from one weather-driven crisis to another.

