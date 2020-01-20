-
Australia: Hail no! Great balls of ice batter Melbourne
Mandatory credit: @ammbbbbeeerrr
Huge chunks of ice swamped Melbourne on Monday signalling another turn in the extreme weather Australia has been suffering in recent months.
Footage filmed in Camberwell shows cars being pelted with large hailstone chunks which sit snuggly in the palm of a hand.
Due to the rain and flash floods, emergency services reportedly received more than a thousand calls for assistance. Vehicle and property damages are also reported, with many experiencing power outages.
Dozens of bushfires are still raging through Victoria and New South Wales, although intense thunderstorms in the last couple of weeks have brought relief to exhausted firefighters.
Mandatory credit: @ammbbbbeeerrr
