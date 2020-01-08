Australia: Haka dance performed in honour of deceased firefighter

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory credit: NSW Rural Fire Service

The haka dance was performed in honour of deceased volunteer firefighter who died while battling flames near Sydney, as footage filmed in Horsley Park in New South Wales on Tuesday shows.

36-year-old Andrew O’Dwyer died when his truck rolled off the road. His 32-year-old colleague, Geoffrey Keaton, also died next to him, with three more firefighters injured.

The haka dance is a ceremonial dance of indigenous Maori people of New Zealand, with rhythmical shouting and dynamic movements.

Mandatory credit: NSW Rural Fire Service

Video ID: 20200108-005

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200108-005

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly