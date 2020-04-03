Australia harvest: Fears over shortage of foreign workers

Fruit and vegetable growers in Australia are warning that global travel restrictions could put their harvest at risk.

The industry relies heavily on foreign labourers to pick its produce but the government has effectively closed the border to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

