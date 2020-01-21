-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australia: Heartbreaking video shows injured koala left stranded on Kangaroo Island
Mandatory credit: Evan Quartermain and Humane Society International Australia
Heartbreaking footage filmed on Australia’s Kangaroo Island on Saturday shows a lonely koala sitting on the side of the road next to burnt trees before it was assisted by the staff of Humane Society International Australia and brought to an emergency veterinary clinic.
The koala can be seen sitting still, not walking away even after hearing a person approaching it. As the rescuer wrote in his Twitter post, the animal had an exposed rib and he stayed with it at the clinic “for his last moments.”
At least 27 people and around a billion animals have reportedly died since a record-breaking heatwave first triggered Australian bushfires in September last year.
Mandatory credit: Evan Quartermain and Humane Society International Australia
