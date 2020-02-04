Australia: Hundreds rally outside Parliament amid devastating bushfires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Hundreds of people gathered outside Australian Parliament House in Canberra on Monday, to protest of the government’s alleged inaction on climate change on the first parliamentary sitting day of the year.

The climate rally featured the activist group Extinction Rebellion as well as the newly elected leader of the Australian Green Party, Adam Bandt, who railed against the government for their reliance on fossil fuels.

“We have a criminal government that comes into this parliament behind us and hugs coal and holds it up and tell us that there is no reason to be afraid,” Bandt said during the rally.

Footage also shows effigies and masks depicting Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, who the protesters attacked for his conservative position on carbon emissions and his environmental policies, that have been widely criticised as inadequate.

“We cannot let this government continue going on as they are. They are destroying our country and we need to let them know that’s how we feel. We are angry and so we are here on the first sitting day of parliament, and we will continue to come until they listen to us because that’s their role and they are not fulfilling it,” Commented one protester.

During the event, an interfaith service in remembrance of the bushfires victims was also performed.

According to reports, at least 100 fires continue to burn across the east coast of Australia. An estimated 33 people and nearly a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began in September.

