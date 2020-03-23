-
Australia: Italian athletes stranded in Sydney say IOC should decide on Tokyo Games soon
Italian Olympic canoe team members, brothers Raffaello and Zeno Ivaldi, were training at Penrith Whitewater Stadium, near Sidney on Monday, as they wait for the decision of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on the 2020 Olympics.
The brothers, who had to pause their indoor sessions due to the coronavirus outbreak, have been stuck in Australia.
“You know, sport brings values, needs to bring the right values to the world. And safety of the athletes and the whole people in the whole world is a big value that the Olympic Committee must bring to the world,” said Raffaello Ivaldi.
As athletes in many countries were unable to train due to the restrictions imposed by governments around the world, Raffaello believes that teams should start training again only when the emergency is over.
Rated as some the world’s best canoe slalom paddlers, Raffaello and Zeno Ivaldi are hoping to leave Sydney and return home soon, along with their father and coach.
IOC announced on Sunday it will be assessing a possibility to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics over four weeks after it was criticised for proceeding with preparations.
