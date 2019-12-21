-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australia: Koala turns to humans for help amid record-breaking heatwave
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Megan V
As the record-breaking heatwave continues raging in Australia, animals are desperately trying to stay hydrated, just like a koala which was seen drinking water brought by compassionate locals in Adelaide on Thursday.
The koala was spotted walking on the road, towards one of the houses and was promptly assisted.
A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales amid the bush fire crisis as the country remains locked in the grip of a heatwave with Australia experiencing its hottest day on record last week when the national average temperature hit 40.9C (105.6F).
Mandatory Credit: Megan V
Video ID: 20191221-002
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191221-002
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly