Australia: Koala turns to humans for help amid record-breaking heatwave

As the record-breaking heatwave continues raging in Australia, animals are desperately trying to stay hydrated, just like a koala which was seen drinking water brought by compassionate locals in Adelaide on Thursday.

The koala was spotted walking on the road, towards one of the houses and was promptly assisted.

A state of emergency has been declared in New South Wales amid the bush fire crisis as the country remains locked in the grip of a heatwave with Australia experiencing its hottest day on record last week when the national average temperature hit 40.9C (105.6F).

