Australia: Koalas receive medical treatment as bushfires rage on in Victoria

A team of veterinary staff has been flown into the bushfire ravaged areas of the south-eastern Australian state of Victoria in order to treat animals affected by the blazes.

Footage from Mallacoota shows vets providing treatment to a koala on Sunday.

At least 24 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

