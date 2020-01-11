-
Australia: Locals in town where PM was heckled pull together to provide relief
Locals from the New South Wales village of Cobargo, which recently gained international attention when Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was heckled by some inhabitants there, have pulled together to provide relief to each other in the wake of the bushfires which passed through the area, footage filmed on Friday shows.
Locals can be seen at the community centre, where relief supplies have been gathered and families affected by the fires are now living.
“Two of the people who were severely affected by the fire, actually three, were quite angry at the Prime Minister, and they let the Prime Minister know that in no uncertain terms. That caused some embarrassment for some of the more conservative members of the community and it got international media attention which is why we have had so many media here,” said community spokesperson Peter Logue.
“The two people who did the heckling are stalwarts of the community, they are working here as team leaders,” he added.
Logue went on to say that “In a time of crisis like a time of war, people can get over their differences and do what needs to be done, and that is what has happened here.”
Dr Jeffrey Lee, a local doctor, echoed Logue’s remarks, saying “we’re a small resilient community, used to doing it tough, we get no free lunches, and we’re very supportive of each other.”
Two residents of Cobargo, a father and son, have reportedly lost their lives after being hit by a fireball.
At least 25 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected
