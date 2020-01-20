Australia: Massive dust storm sweeps across New South Wales

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Footage taken in Parkes on Sunday, shows a time lapse of a sweeping dust storm blanketing Australia’s New South Wales.

The eerie cloud can be seen ominously descending over the road, in an apocalyptic scene.

New South Wales has been devastated by bushfires, which consumed more than 10.7 million hectares of land since December. Intense thunderstorms in the last couple of weeks have brought relief to exhausted firefighters, who have been battling the blazes responsible for the death of a reported billion animals and 29 people. More than 2,500 homes have been destroyed.

