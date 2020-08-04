Share
Australia military steps in to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

about 1 hour ago

Hundreds of military personnel are being deployed to the Australian state of Victoria to help enforce coronavirus isolation orders.
The state has introduced a number of tough measures to control its outbreak, which are expected to lead to thousands of jobs losses.
Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage has more.

