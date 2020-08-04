Australia military steps in to enforce COVID-19 lockdown

Hundreds of military personnel are being deployed to the Australian state of Victoria to help enforce coronavirus isolation orders.

The state has introduced a number of tough measures to control its outbreak, which are expected to lead to thousands of jobs losses.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage has more.

– Subscribe to our channel: http://aje.io/AJSubscribe

– Follow us on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AJEnglish

– Find us on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/aljazeera

– Check our website: https://www.aljazeera.com/

#AlJazeeraEnglish #Australia #Coronavirus