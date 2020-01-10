Australia: More than one million acres of land decimated

Firefighters across Australia’s southeast are facing strong winds and temperatures beyond 40 degrees Celcius (104 degrees Fahrenheit) as they work to save lives and houses.

On Friday, more than a quarter of a million people were urged to leave their homes across the Victoria and New South Wales states.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Penrose as residents in areas already affected by the fire are fearful of what could still come of this season.

