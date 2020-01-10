Australia: New South Wales braces for more fires as weather expected to worsen

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

New South Wales state braces for more fires as weather conditions are expected to worsen on Friday, as media reports. Footage filmed on Thursday shows burnt areas in several parts of the state.

The footage shows destroyed buildings in the heritage town of Mogo, as well as burnt trees along Eurobodalla shire.

At least 25 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

