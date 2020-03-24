Australia: One million jobs lost over pandemic

The closure of many non-essential businesses in Australia has led to an estimated one million people losing their jobs overnight.

The government is scrambling to provide financial aid but experts warn that many businesses will not recover from the crisis.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

