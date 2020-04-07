Australia overturns cardinal’s child sex abuse conviction

Australia’s highest court has overturned a senior Catholic cardinal’s conviction for child sex abuse.

Former Vatican treasurer George Pell was jailed last year for abusing two choirboys.

Many abuse victims say they are devastated at the decision to release him.

Al Jazeera’s Nicola Gage reports from Sydney.

