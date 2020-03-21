Australia: Packed beaches and markets as Sydney ignores govt’s advice amid COVID-19 outbreak

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

The Australian government’s advice on social distancing and self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak was largely ignored in Sydney on Saturday, with hundreds of people going on about their daily lives in the streets and on the beaches.

Footage shows dozens of Australians in tightly-packed queues waiting outside supermarkets, followed by people sitting outdoors with little-to-no protection, as well as sunbathing and surfing on Sydney’s popular Bondi Beach.

One shopper, while waiting outside a supermarket, remarked, “This is the opposite of social distancing. Everybody is standing as close as they can to each other, trying to get prime position at the door. It’s ironic that we’ve made it worse out here when we should be trying to stay as far away from each other as possible.”

Reports indicate that several Sydney beaches will be closed on Sunday amid the pandemic.

Some 1,000 people have been infected with the virus in Australia, and at least seven people have died so far.

