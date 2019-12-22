Australia: People react to smoke in cities caused by deadly fires

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

As the wildfires continue raging across the country, locals and tourists react to the smoke that was seen in several cities across the countries in the recent days, as footage filmed in Sydney on Saturday shows.

Rick Pillon, one of the locals, said that his mother has respiratory problems, adding that the firefighters are doing the best they can.

Luke Bristow, Tourist from UK said: “We have come from Melbourne and the smoke was actually over Melbourne yesterday so yes, we’ve been following it.”

At least 8 people were reportedly killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in the fires in the state in the past months.

