Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

3 hours ago

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for going on holiday this week while bushfires back home worsened across the country.
Australia is facing record-breaking heat and drought. Several people have died during the crisis, including two firefighters.
Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Sydney.

