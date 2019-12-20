Australia PM under fire for holiday amid bushfire crisis

Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison has apologised for going on holiday this week while bushfires back home worsened across the country.

Australia is facing record-breaking heat and drought. Several people have died during the crisis, including two firefighters.

Al Jazeera’s Jessica Washington reports from Sydney.

