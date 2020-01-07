Australia: Red smoke surrounds Australian Air Force plane amid evacuation efforts in Mallacoota

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: Australian Defence Ministry

Footage taken from the cockpit of an Australian Air Force plane shows a glowing red and orange haze surrounding the aircraft, as it attempted to land near Mallacoota to assist evacuation efforts on January 4.

Some 4,000 people have reportedly been forced to flee to beaches in the fire-ravaged Victoria town of Mallacoota, with cooler temperatures and rain providing some respite in the hard-hit area.

At least 24 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

Mandatory Credit: Australian Defence Ministry

Video ID: 20200107-006

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200107-006

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly