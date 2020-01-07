-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australia: Red smoke surrounds Australian Air Force plane amid evacuation efforts in Mallacoota
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Australian Defence Ministry
Footage taken from the cockpit of an Australian Air Force plane shows a glowing red and orange haze surrounding the aircraft, as it attempted to land near Mallacoota to assist evacuation efforts on January 4.
Some 4,000 people have reportedly been forced to flee to beaches in the fire-ravaged Victoria town of Mallacoota, with cooler temperatures and rain providing some respite in the hard-hit area.
At least 24 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.
Mandatory Credit: Australian Defence Ministry
Video ID: 20200107-006
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200107-006
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly