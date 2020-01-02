-
Australia: Residents evacuate to sea as Victoria town burns in bushfires
Mandatory credit: @idashope4stroke
Amid raging bushfires and mayhem in Australia, residents of the small town of Mallacoota fled to the sea as fires hit the East Gippsland region of Victoria.
Footage from Wednesday shows a small group of people stranded on a tiny boat offshore underneath a deep red sky. Later the group made their way to the shore after spending five hours on the boat to wait out the flames.
As many as 4,000 Mallacoota residents reportedly evacuated to the sea to stay clear of the path of the fire.
