Australia: Saved and refreshed mother koala and her baby return to the wild

A mother koala and her baby sitting on her back were seen climbing a tree after being brought back to the wild by a compassionate human, as the two were saved from deadly fires raging in the country, Old Noarlunga, Saturday.

The family was assisted by the Southern Koala Rescue and was returned to it’s home after one day spent in the air conditioning.

At least 8 people were reportedly killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in the fires raging in the country in the past months.

