-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
Australia: Saved and refreshed mother koala and her baby return to the wild
Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe
Mandatory Credit: Southern Koala Rescue
A mother koala and her baby sitting on her back were seen climbing a tree after being brought back to the wild by a compassionate human, as the two were saved from deadly fires raging in the country, Old Noarlunga, Saturday.
The family was assisted by the Southern Koala Rescue and was returned to it’s home after one day spent in the air conditioning.
At least 8 people were reportedly killed, 2,500 buildings destroyed and 3,700,000 hectares (9,142,899 acres) burnt in the fires raging in the country in the past months.
Mandatory Credit: Southern Koala Rescue
Video ID: 20191222-007
Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20191222-007
Contact: [email protected]
Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly
Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly