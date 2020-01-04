-
Australia: Skies turn blood red as wildfires rage near Mallacoota
The skies above the city of Mallacoota, in the state of Victoria, turned blood red on Saturday as a result of bush fires in the surrounding area.
A day earlier the Australian navy rescued around 1,000 tourists and residents from a beach in Mallacoota after they fled to the shoreline to escape the oncoming fires.
At least 19 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.
