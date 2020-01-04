Australia: Skies turn blood red as wildfires rage near Mallacoota

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Mandatory Credit: @brendanh_au

The skies above the city of Mallacoota, in the state of Victoria, turned blood red on Saturday as a result of bush fires in the surrounding area.

A day earlier the Australian navy rescued around 1,000 tourists and residents from a beach in Mallacoota after they fled to the shoreline to escape the oncoming fires.

At least 19 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

Video ID: 20200104-011

Video on Demand: https://ruptly.tv/videos/20200104-011

Contact: [email protected]

Twitter: http://twitter.com/Ruptly

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/Ruptly