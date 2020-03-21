Australia: Sydney’s Bondi Beach busy despite social distancing advice

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

Thousands ignored the advice by the Australian government on social distancing and self-isolation amid the coronavirus outbreak as the flocked to Sydney’s Bondi Beach on Friday.

Sunbathers and holidaymakers were out and about on the beach, enjoying Sydney’s sunshine.

Close to 900 people have been infected with the virus in Australia. At least seven people have died so far.

