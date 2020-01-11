Australia: Tens of thousands march in Sydney climate protest

Subscribe to our channel! rupt.ly/subscribe

A reported 30,000 people marched in Sydney on Friday to protest the Australian government’s response to the bushfires and climate change.

The protest was organised by Uni Students for Climate Justice, in cooperation with Extinction Rebellion. Protesters marched from Town Hall to Parliament House.

“We want the government to adopt a climate policy. We don’t like this policy of denial,” protester Heather Tralaggan said.

“We are tired of the government not representing our views, not looking after flora, fauna and people. And we want to see change, we want to see climate change, we want to see research and investment in renewables,” said another protester, Ms. Enguiness.

Friday’s protest was held in conjunction with marches across Australia.

At least 25 people and around half a billion animals have reportedly died since the fires began as a result of a record-breaking heatwave in September, with around 5,000,000 hectares (12,355,269 acres) affected.

