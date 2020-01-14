-
The woman who discovered “enzyme scissors” | Tomorrow Today - August 29, 2016
-
Ecuador: Evening out the media playing field – The Listening Post (Feature) - August 29, 2016
-
The thriving business of online piracy - August 29, 2016
-
Both sides claim victory in Gabon presidential election - August 29, 2016
-
“Weimar Triange” group to get second lease of life - August 29, 2016
-
“Latino Elvis” Juan Gabriel dies suddenly aged 66 - August 29, 2016
-
Ten-day-old baby among 700 migrants rescued at sea - August 29, 2016
-
Scientists end Mars simulation experiment after one year in a solar-powered dome - August 29, 2016
-
USA: Scientists end 12-month isolation on ‘mini Mars’ - August 29, 2016
-
Italy earthquake: Girl sacrifices life to save sister - August 29, 2016
#AustraliaFires Bereaved New South West man searches for dog lost in fires
Ash Graham’s dog Kozi wakes him at 8 a.m., eager for his morning walk. Then Ash realizes he’s dreaming.
He gets up from the one-man tent he’s been sleeping in since the fire swept through the village of Nerrigundah on New Year’s Eve.
And Ash begins his weary search for Kozi once again: hiking south down the dried-up creek, past the wallabies that were burned to death as they fled, knocking on doors, trying to keep track of the grids he’s already covered.
#AustraliaFires #Australia
Subscribe to our channel: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronews?sub_confirmation=1
Subscribe to our thematic channels:
NoComment: https://www.youtube.com/c/nocommenttv?sub_confirmation=1
Euronews Living: http://bit.ly/2sMsaDB
Knowledge: https://www.youtube.com/c/euronewsknowledge?sub_confirmation=1:
Follow us on all platforms and on all devices: https://www.euronews.com/follow-us
Euronews is available on YouTube in 12 languages: https://www.youtube.com/user/euronewsnetwork/channels