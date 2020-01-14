AustraliaFires Bereaved New South West man searches for dog lost in fires

Ash Graham’s dog Kozi wakes him at 8 a.m., eager for his morning walk. Then Ash realizes he’s dreaming.

He gets up from the one-man tent he’s been sleeping in since the fire swept through the village of Nerrigundah on New Year’s Eve.

And Ash begins his weary search for Kozi once again: hiking south down the dried-up creek, past the wallabies that were burned to death as they fled, knocking on doors, trying to keep track of the grids he’s already covered.

