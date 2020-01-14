Share
#AustraliaFires Morrison warns of more months of wildfires

about 1 hour ago

Australia’s Prime Minister Scott Morrison warned Tuesday that his country will possibly be facing months of confronting the wildfires, even though weather conditions have eased over the past few days.
#AustraliaFires #ScottMorrison
